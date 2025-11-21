Trump says next Thursday deadline for Ukraine to agree to 28-point peace plan

US President Donald Trump has set the Thursday deadline for Ukraine to agree to a version of the 28-point peace plan negotiated by special envoy Steve Witkoff and the Kremlin"s top negotiator. Ukraine"s parliament and Russia would need to approve the deal, Report informs via The Hill.

Trump was asked during an appearance on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Fox News Radio about reports that the administration was giving Ukraine a deadline to sign off on the proposal or lose US support.

"So is next Thursday the deadline, that you gave a loose deadline for Ukraine?" Kilmeade asked.

"Well, we have, you know, I"ve had a lot of deadlines, but if things are working well, you tend to extend the deadlines," Trump responded. "But Thursday is, we think, an appropriate time."

Trump said if Ukraine refuses to agree, it "will lose" the land "in a short period of time."