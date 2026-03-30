Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Trump says Iran agrees to 'most of' US demands

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    • 30 March, 2026
    • 09:24
    Trump says Iran agrees to 'most of' US demands

    US President Donald Trump said Iran has agreed to "most of" the 15-point list of demands that the US conveyed, via Pakistan, to end the war, Report informs via CNN.

    Asked whether Iran responded to those points, the president told reporters aboard Air Force One, "They gave us most of the points. Why wouldn't they?"

    "They're agreeing with us on the plan. We asked for 15 things, and for the most part, we're going to be asking for a couple of other things," Trump continued.

    Tehran did not immediately accept the 15-point plan last week. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has previously acknowledged that messages have been exchanged through intermediaries but signaled skepticism of Washington's position.

    President Donald Trump also claimed Sunday that there has been "regime change" in Iran during the course of the war.

    "We've had regime change, if you look already, because the one regime was decimated, destroyed, they're all dead," the president told reporters aboard Air Force One.

    "The next regime is mostly dead, and the third regime, we're dealing with different people than anybody's dealt with before. It's a whole different group of people. So I would consider that regime change, and frankly, they've been very reasonable," he continued.

    Donald Trump US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Tramp: İran ABŞ-nin əksər tələblərini yerinə yetirməyə hazırdır
    Трамп заявил о готовности Ирана выполнить большую часть требований США

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