Trump says he may meet with Venezuelan opposition politician Machado soon

US President Donald Trump said that he may meet next week with Venezuelan opposition figure and former lawmaker Maria Corina Machado, Report informs.

"I understand, she will be coming sometime next week, and I look forward to saying hello to her. And I've heard she wants to do that," he said in an interview with Fox News.

Machado left Venezuela last year to travel to Oslo to personally receive the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to her in December, but she did not arrive in time for the ceremony, and the award was accepted by her daughter. Her current whereabouts are unknown.