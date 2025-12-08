Trump says disappointed that Zelenskyy has not read draft peace deal yet

US President Donald Trump has expressed disappointment with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has not yet read the draft peace proposal prepared by the US administration to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Report informs.

"I have to say I'm a little bit disappointed that Zelenskyy has not yet read the proposal," he told journalists at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Trump noted that Zelenskyy's people loved the US government's proposal.

He added that he was not sure whether Zelenskyy was fine with the agreement Washington had proposed, adding that someone will have to explain why Zelenskyy had not yet reviewed the details of the deal.