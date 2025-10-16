Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Trump, Putin to speak before Zelenskiy's White House visit

    16 October, 2025
    Trump, Putin to speak before Zelenskiy's White House visit

    US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin will speak on Thursday, one day before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the White House, Axios wrote on Thursday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter, Report informs via Reuters.

    Zelenskyy will meet Trump to push for more military support as Kyiv and Moscow escalate their war with massive attacks on energy systems while NATO struggles to respond to a spate of Russian air incursions.

    Ukraine is seeking US Tomahawk long-range missiles, which would put Moscow and other major Russian cities within range of missile fire from Ukraine. The US president has said he could supply the weapons to Ukraine if Putin fails to come to the negotiating table.

