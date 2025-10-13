Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Trump plans to host Zelenskyy in Washington

    • 13 October, 2025
    • 19:40
    US President Donald Trump plans to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on October 17, Christopher Miller, Financial Times"s Chief Correspondent in Kyiv, wrote on X, Report informs.

    "President Trump plans to welcome President Zelenskyy in Washington on Friday, three people familiar with the plans tell me. This comes after two phone calls between the presidents over last weekend during which they discussed Tomahawk missile sales and how to end Russia's war, and as a Ukrainian delegation begins a week of discussions with US counterparts in Washington," reads the post.

    Tramp Zelenskini Vaşinqtonda qəbul etməyi planlaşdırır
    Трамп планирует принять Зеленского в Вашингтоне

