Trump plans to host Zelenskyy in Washington
Other countries
- 13 October, 2025
- 19:40
US President Donald Trump plans to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on October 17, Christopher Miller, Financial Times"s Chief Correspondent in Kyiv, wrote on X, Report informs.
"President Trump plans to welcome President Zelenskyy in Washington on Friday, three people familiar with the plans tell me. This comes after two phone calls between the presidents over last weekend during which they discussed Tomahawk missile sales and how to end Russia's war, and as a Ukrainian delegation begins a week of discussions with US counterparts in Washington," reads the post.
