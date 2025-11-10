Trump pardons top allies who aided bid to subvert 2020 election

US President Donald Trump has pardoned a long list of prominent allies who backed his effort to subvert the 2020 election, according to Justice Department Pardon Attorney Ed Martin, who posted the relevant document Sunday night, Report informs referring to Politico.

Among those who received the "full, complete and unconditional" pardons were Rudy Giuliani, who helped lead an effort to pressure state legislatures to reject Joe Biden's victories in key swing states; Mark Meadows, Trump's chief of staff in 2020 and a crucial go-between for Trump and state officials; John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro, two attorneys who helped devise a strategy to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election on January 6, 2021; Boris Epshteyn, a longtime Trump adviser; and Sidney Powell, a conservative attorney who launched a fringe legal assault on election results in key swing states.

The pardons are largely symbolic - none of those identified were charged with federal crimes. The document posted by Martin is also undated, so it's unclear when Trump signed it.