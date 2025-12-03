Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Trump-Netanyahu meeting could take place at Mar-A-Lago, says source

    • 03 December, 2025
    • 18:23
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with US President Donald Trump in late December might take place at Mar-A-Lago, Trump's resort in southern Florida, an Israeli diplomatic source told The Times of Israel, Report informs.

    "Nothing is finalized, but the Americans are looking into that possibility as well," said the official.

    KİV: Tramp və Netanyahu ABŞ Prezidentinin şəxsi iqamətgahında görüşə bilər
    СМИ: Трамп и Нетаньяху могут встретиться в частной резиденции президента США

