    Trump names timeframe for possible Iran deal

    • 13 February, 2026
    • 08:33
    Trump names timeframe for possible Iran deal

    US President Donald Trump has said that he does not set a time limit for himself when it comes to talks with Iran, Report informs.

    "I'll talk to them as long as I like, and we'll see if we can get a deal with them," he pointed out while speaking at the White House.

    However, Trump also said that a deal could be achieved "over the next month."

    "We have to make a deal, otherwise it's going to be very traumatic, very traumatic. I don't want that to happen but we have to make a deal," the US leader noted.

    Tramp İranla sazişin mümkün bağlanma vaxtını açıqlayıb
    Трамп назвал сроки возможной сделки с Ираном

