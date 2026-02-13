Trump names timeframe for possible Iran deal
Other countries
- 13 February, 2026
- 08:33
US President Donald Trump has said that he does not set a time limit for himself when it comes to talks with Iran, Report informs.
"I'll talk to them as long as I like, and we'll see if we can get a deal with them," he pointed out while speaking at the White House.
However, Trump also said that a deal could be achieved "over the next month."
"We have to make a deal, otherwise it's going to be very traumatic, very traumatic. I don't want that to happen but we have to make a deal," the US leader noted.
Latest News
09:02
Russia memo sees return to dollar system in pitch made for TrumpRegion
08:51
US Senate blocks Homeland Security funding, raising likelihood of shutdownOther countries
08:43
Venezuela to grant more oil drilling blocks to Chevron, RepsolOther countries
08:33
Trump names timeframe for possible Iran dealOther countries
08:24
Photo
Humanitarian aid sent by Azerbaijan to Ukraine delivered to its intended destinationForeign policy
08:15
US secretly sends nearly 6,000 Starlink terminals to protesters in Iran — WSJOther countries
08:07
US to unveil Gaza reconstruction plan at upcoming Board of Peace meetingOther countries
20:53
Photo
Azerbaijan's city of Ordubad included in Islamic World Heritage Tentative ListCultural policy
20:41
Photo