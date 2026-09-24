Trump names superintelligence as one of key topics of talks with Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump has stated that superintelligence would be one of the main topics of discussion during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Report informs.

"A big day with President Xi of China. Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big topic of discussion, but I want to leave it exactly where it is. That is China's position also. Our guardrail is the DOJ!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the US for a state visit on September 23.