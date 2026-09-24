Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Trump names superintelligence as one of key topics of talks with Xi Jinping

    Other countries
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 18:47
    Trump names superintelligence as one of key topics of talks with Xi Jinping

    US President Donald Trump has stated that superintelligence would be one of the main topics of discussion during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Report informs.

    "A big day with President Xi of China. Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big topic of discussion, but I want to leave it exactly where it is. That is China's position also. Our guardrail is the DOJ!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the US for a state visit on September 23.

    Donald Trump Xi Jinping Artificial intelligence
    Tramp Si Cinpinlə danışıqların əsas mövzusunu açıqlayıb
    Трамп назвал сверхинтеллект одной из ключевых тем переговоров с Си Цзиньпином
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