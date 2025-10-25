Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    US President Donald Trump is considering plans to target cocaine facilities in Venezuela, the CNN TV channel noted, citing sources in the US administration, Report informs.

    According to the media outlet, this involves potential strikes on cocaine facilities and drug trafficking routes inside Venezuela, though Trump "has not yet made a decision on whether to move forward with them," three US officials told CNN.

    "The president has also not ruled out taking a diplomatic approach with Venezuela to stem the flow of drugs into the US," two officials said, according to the TV channel.

    CNN: Tramp Venesuelada narkotik kartellərinə zərbə endirməyi düşünür
    CNN: Трамп рассматривает возможность ударов по наркокартелям в Венесуэле

