Trump mulls over potential strikes on drug facilities in Venezuela
Other countries
- 25 October, 2025
- 15:41
US President Donald Trump is considering plans to target cocaine facilities in Venezuela, the CNN TV channel noted, citing sources in the US administration, Report informs.
According to the media outlet, this involves potential strikes on cocaine facilities and drug trafficking routes inside Venezuela, though Trump "has not yet made a decision on whether to move forward with them," three US officials told CNN.
"The president has also not ruled out taking a diplomatic approach with Venezuela to stem the flow of drugs into the US," two officials said, according to the TV channel.
Latest News
17:04
US State Department officials to visit Kazakhstan, UzbekistanRegion
16:55
Olive Festival to be held in Baku's IcherisheherCultural policy
16:39
Magnitude 6.3 quake strikes Russia's Kamchatka regionOther countries
16:31
Lithuania resumes traffic through Šalčininkai border crossingOther countries
16:28
Farid Shafiyev: Azerbaijan strengthened its image as reliable partnerForeign policy
16:18
US could hit Russia with more sanctions to end Ukraine warOther countries
16:04
Azerbaijan imports 42,303 tons of rice in nine monthsBusiness
15:54
Thai PM to sign Cambodia ceasefire deal, skips summits over royal deathOther countries
15:41