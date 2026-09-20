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    Trump makes attempts to resolve conflict in Ukraine - US envoy to UN

    Other countries
    • 20 September, 2026
    • 16:50
    Trump makes attempts to resolve conflict in Ukraine - US envoy to UN

    US President Donald Trump is trying to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz told the Breitbart news portal, Report informs.

    The US leader "is trying to end the largest land war in Europe" that "started under Joe Biden," he said, referring to the conflict in Ukraine.

    Waltz added that during his upcoming address from the UN General Assembly rostrum, the US president plans to speak about sovereignty, as well as "about the peace deals that he has helped craft over the last year and some that we still have in the works."

    Besides, Trump is expected to touch upon the issues of Iran's nuclear program, as well as AI and the role of the state in regulating this area.

    Earlier, Fox News noted with reference to Waltz that Trump plans to make Iran's nuclear program the key subject of his address from the UN rostrum.

    Mike Waltz Donald Trump Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Mayk Uolts: Tramp Rusiya-Ukrayna münaqişəsini həll etməyə çalışır
    Майк Уолтц: Трамп пытается урегулировать российско-украинский конфликт

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