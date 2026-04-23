Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Trump: Iran deal will only be made when if it benefits US

    Other countries
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 23:56
    Trump: Iran deal will only be made when if it benefits US

    A deal (with Iran) will only be made when it's appropriate and good for the US, President Trump said on Truth Social, Report informs.

    "Iran's Navy is lying at the bottom of the Sea, their Air Force is demolished, their Anti Aircraft and Radar Weaponry is gone, their leaders are no longer with us, the Blockade is airtight and strong and, from there, it only gets worse - Time is not on their side! A Deal will only be made when it's appropriate and good for the United States of America, our Allies and, in fact, the rest of the World," Trump wrote.

    He also denied reports from some media sources that Washington was trying to end the war with Tehran, emphasizing that time was working against Iran, not the United States: "I am possibly the least pressured person ever to be in this position. I have all the time in the World, but Iran doesn't - The clock is ticking!"

    Donald Trump Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran US-Iran talks
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    Трамп: Сделка с Ираном будет заключена только тогда, когда это будет выгодно США

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