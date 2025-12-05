Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Trump hosts signing of peace deal between leaders of DR Congo and Rwanda

    Other countries
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 11:00
    Trump hosts signing of peace deal between leaders of DR Congo and Rwanda

    The leaders of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have signed a peace deal aimed at ending the long-running conflict in the region at a summit hosted by US President Donald Trump in Washington, Report informs via BBC.

    Ahead of the summit, there was an escalation in fighting in resource-rich eastern DR Congo between government forces and rebels believed to be backed by Rwanda.

    DR Congo's army accused its rivals of attempting to "sabotage" the peace process, but the M23 rebels said the army had launched an offensive in breach of a ceasefire.

    At the start of the year, the M23 seized large parts of eastern DR Congo in an offensive that saw thousands killed and many more forced from their homes.

    At the beginning of the event at the newly-renamed Donald J Trump Institute of Peace, Trump said the peace ceremony was a "great day" for Africa and the world.

    "I have a lot of confidence in both leaders," Trump added. "We'll keep these commitments. I know they're going to keep them and follow through on the agreement and create a much brighter future for the people of their countries."

    DR Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame have frequently exchanged insults in recent years, each accusing the other of starting the conflict.

    Trump got the two countries' foreign ministers to sign a peace accord in June, hailing it as a "glorious triumph".

    Tshisekedi and Kagame have now endorsed it, as have a number of other African leaders who attended the signing ceremony, including those from Kenya, Angola, Burundi and Togo, as well as the vice-president of Uganda.

    At the event, Kagame praised Trump as an "even-handed" leader who is "never taking sides". Kagame described Trump's approach as pragmatic and said that "as a result, we have the clearest and most viable path forward that we have ever had."

    Tshisekedi expressed "deep gratitude and clear hope", while at the same time saying he hoped Rwanda will "respect the letter and spirit of the deal".

    The foreign ministers of Qatar and the UAE were also in attendance, as was US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

    Democratic Republic of Congo Rwanda Donald Trump Washington M23 rebels peace deal
    KDR və Ruanda liderləri ABŞ-də sülh müqaviləsi imzalayıblar
    Лидеры ДР Конго и Руанды подписали мирное соглашение в Вашингтоне

