Trump expresses readiness to meet with Kim Jong Un during Asia tour
Other countries
- 25 October, 2025
- 14:44
US President Donald Trump has said that he is open to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his upcoming Asia tour, Report informs.
"I'd be open to 100%. I got along very well with him," he told journalists aboard Air Force One.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Thursday that Trump was going to visit Malaysia, Japan and South Korea. Apart from bilateral talks, he would also participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) events.
Talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to take place in South Korea on October 30.
