Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Trump does not intend to pardon Maduro — NYT

    Other countries
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 08:05
    Trump does not intend to pardon Maduro — NYT

    US President Donald Trump does not intend to sign a pardon for Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, The New York Times (NYT) noted, Report informs.

    According to the newspaper, during an interview with the US president, its journalists asked about the possibility of pardoning several individuals charged in the United States, including Maduro.

    Trump, the NYT noted, made it clear that he has "no intention of pardoning" those mentioned.

    US President Donald Trump Nicolas Maduro pardon
    Tramp Maduronu əfv etmək niyyətində deyil
    NYT: Трамп не собирается помиловать Мадуро

    Latest News

    09:34

    CBA currency exchange rates (09.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:24

    US border agent shoots and wounds two people in Portland

    Other countries
    09:20

    UK faces ‘£28B defence funding shortfall', top military chief warns Starmer

    Other countries
    09:08

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (09.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:00

    Musk's X could be banned in Britain over AI chatbot row

    Other countries
    08:50

    Trump says he may meet with Venezuelan opposition politician Machado soon

    Other countries
    08:41

    NASA chief says Crew-11 mission crew to return from ISS to Earth ahead of schedule

    Other countries
    08:32

    Iran president calls for 'utmost restraint' in handling protests

    Region
    08:23

    Russian strikes plunge Ukraine's industrial southeast into blackouts

    Other countries
    All News Feed