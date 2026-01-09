Trump does not intend to pardon Maduro — NYT
US President Donald Trump does not intend to sign a pardon for Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, The New York Times (NYT) noted, Report informs.
According to the newspaper, during an interview with the US president, its journalists asked about the possibility of pardoning several individuals charged in the United States, including Maduro.
Trump, the NYT noted, made it clear that he has "no intention of pardoning" those mentioned.
