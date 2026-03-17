Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    CBA analyzing impact of events around Iran on Azerbaijan

    Finance
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 12:32
    CBA analyzing impact of events around Iran on Azerbaijan

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is conducting analyses on the impact of events occurring around Iran on the country, Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), stated during a briefing at the CBA, Report informs.

    "We have forecasted a current account surplus of $2.8–$3 billion for 2026. At the same time, we are monitoring developments in the Middle East region. However, these events began only about two weeks ago, and as a result, an increase in global commodity prices has been observed. Yet, there are still questions about how temporary or lasting this will be. Therefore, we do not yet have an updated forecast on how these developments will affect the current account balance," the director said.

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