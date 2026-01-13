Trump can use military forces against Iran if thinks that necessary — White House
- 13 January, 2026
- 08:51
US President Donald Trump is not afraid to use military force against Iran is he thinks it necessary, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, Report informs.
"[President Trump] is unafraid to use the lethal force and might of the US military if and when he deems that necessary, and nobody knows that better than the Iranian regime," she said.
According to Leavitt, while the nuclear program was the main leverage of pressure on Iran several months ago, now, the situation has changed.
"The greatest leverage the regime had just several months ago was their nuclear program, which President Trump and the United States military totally obliterated. What President Trump will do next only he knows," she added.
