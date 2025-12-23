Trump calls The New York Times a threat to national security

US President Donald Trump has called The New York Times (NYT) a threat to the national security of the United States, according to Report.

"The Failing New York Times, and their lies and purposeful misrepresentations, is a serious threat to the National Security of our Nation. Their Radical Left, Unhinged Behavior, writing FAKE Articles and Opinions in a never ending way, must be dealt with and stopped. THEY ARE A TRUE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.