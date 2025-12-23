Trump calls The New York Times a threat to national security
Other countries
- 23 December, 2025
- 10:06
US President Donald Trump has called The New York Times (NYT) a threat to the national security of the United States, according to Report.
"The Failing New York Times, and their lies and purposeful misrepresentations, is a serious threat to the National Security of our Nation. Their Radical Left, Unhinged Behavior, writing FAKE Articles and Opinions in a never ending way, must be dealt with and stopped. THEY ARE A TRUE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
Latest News
10:33
At least 5 people dead after Mexican Navy plane goes down in TexasOther countries
10:27
Car hits people waiting to watch a parade in a Dutch town, injuring 9Other countries
10:20
Azeri Light crude rises 2.27% to $65.71 a barrelEnergy
10:06
Trump calls The New York Times a threat to national securityOther countries
10:01
Two international flights make emergency landings at Heydar Aliyev International AirportOther
09:57
Photo
2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum opens in BakuBusiness
09:55
EAPCA: European Parliament's resolution on Azerbaijan far from being objectiveForeign policy
09:40
Silver futures top $70 an ounce, setting new record on ComexFinance
09:27