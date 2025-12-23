Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Trump calls The New York Times a threat to national security

    Other countries
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 10:06
    Trump calls The New York Times a threat to national security

    US President Donald Trump has called The New York Times (NYT) a threat to the national security of the United States, according to Report.

    "The Failing New York Times, and their lies and purposeful misrepresentations, is a serious threat to the National Security of our Nation. Their Radical Left, Unhinged Behavior, writing FAKE Articles and Opinions in a never ending way, must be dealt with and stopped. THEY ARE A TRUE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

    Donald Trump The New York Times media United States
    Tramp "The New York Times"ı milli təhlükəsizliyə təhdid adlandırıb
    Трамп назвал The New York Times угрозой нацбезопасности

    Latest News

    10:33

    At least 5 people dead after Mexican Navy plane goes down in Texas

    Other countries
    10:27

    Car hits people waiting to watch a parade in a Dutch town, injuring 9

    Other countries
    10:20

    Azeri Light crude rises 2.27% to $65.71 a barrel

    Energy
    10:06

    Trump calls The New York Times a threat to national security

    Other countries
    10:01

    Two international flights make emergency landings at Heydar Aliyev International Airport

    Other
    09:57
    Photo

    2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum opens in Baku

    Business
    09:55

    EAPCA: European Parliament's resolution on Azerbaijan far from being objective

    Foreign policy
    09:40

    Silver futures top $70 an ounce, setting new record on Comex

    Finance
    09:27

    CBA currency exchange rates (23.12.2025)

    Finance
    All News Feed