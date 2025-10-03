Trump calls Erdogan to discuss situation in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip in a phone call.

According to Report, citing the office of the Turkish leader, the call was initiated by the American side.

"During the conversation, the leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and the United States, as well as the situation in Gaza. The President of Türkiye noted that his visit to Washington further strengthened ties between Ankara and Washington, and emphasized the importance of measures to enhance cooperation in all areas, particularly in the defense industry," the statement said.

Erdogan also stated that Ankara welcomes any peaceful initiatives to resolve the situation in Gaza and will intensify diplomatic contacts in this direction.