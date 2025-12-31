Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Four injured in overnight Russian shelling of Odesa; homes and cars set ablaze

    Four injured in overnight Russian shelling of Odesa; homes and cars set ablaze

    At least four people were injured in an overnight attack on the Ukrainian city of Odesa by Russian forces, with homes and vehicles catching fire following the strikes.

    According to Report, citing RBC-Ukraine and local officials, impacts were recorded in two districts of the city.

    The head of the city's military administration, Serhii Lysak, said that several high-rise residential buildings were hit. A fire broke out in an apartment in one of the buildings, and four people were wounded, including three children.

    "All the injured have been taken to medical facilities, where they are receiving the necessary assistance," Lysak said on his Telegram channel.

    The head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, said emergency services were working at the sites of the strikes.

    "Residents of the affected buildings are being provided with assistance," he added.

