Leyla Aliyeva reviews tourism development projects in Muscat
- 06 January, 2026
- 14:40
Leyla Aliyeva visited the city of Muscat, where she viewed projects implemented by the Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), Report informs.
Established in 2005, OMRAN is one of the key tourism development companies in the Sultanate of Oman and aims to promote the country's tourism potential at the global level while contributing to the diversification of its economy.
