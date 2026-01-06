Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Leyla Aliyeva reviews tourism development projects in Muscat

    Foreign policy
    06 January, 2026
    14:40
    Leyla Aliyeva reviews tourism development projects in Muscat

    Leyla Aliyeva visited the city of Muscat, where she viewed projects implemented by the Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), Report informs.

    Established in 2005, OMRAN is one of the key tourism development companies in the Sultanate of Oman and aims to promote the country's tourism potential at the global level while contributing to the diversification of its economy.

    Photo
    Photo
