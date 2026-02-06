Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    EBRD allocates over 80M euros for projects in Azerbaijan in 2025

    Finance
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 08:50
    EBRD allocates over 80M euros for projects in Azerbaijan in 2025

    The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) committed 81 million euros to finance 10 projects in Azerbaijan in 2025, Report informs referring to the EBRD.

    As of December 31, 2025, the bank's current loan portfolio for projects in Azerbaijan was estimated at 906 million euros, 40% of which was in the private sector.

    At present, 36 projects are active.

    According to the EBRD, the majority of the current portfolio – 90% (812 million euros) – includes financing for sustainable infrastructure development, 7% (64 million euros) is in financial institutions, and another 3% (30 million euros) is in the corporate sector.

    Overall, the EBRD has invested 3.648 billion euros in 201 projects in Azerbaijan.

    The bank's operating assets in the country as of December 31, 2025, amounted to 695 million euros.

    In 2024, the EBRD provided the country with loans totaling 199 million euros to finance eight projects, which is 27.56% (43 million euros) more than in the previous year.

    EBRD loan portfolio Azerbaijan
    EBRD ötən il Azərbaycandakı layihələrə 81 milyon avro ayırıb
    ЕБРР в 2025 году выделил свыше 80 млн евро на проекты в Азербайджане

    Latest News

    10:15

    Azerbaijan, Netherlands discuss development of bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    10:00

    Three years pass since devastating earthquakes in Türkiye

    Region
    09:53

    US Vice President JD Vance to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan on Feb. 9–10

    Region
    09:52

    Azeri Light crude drops to $69.77 per barrel

    Energy
    09:36

    CBA currency exchange rates (06.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:25

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:15

    Trump offers NY tunnel funding if Penn Station, Dulles Airport bear his name

    Other countries
    08:50

    EBRD allocates over 80M euros for projects in Azerbaijan in 2025

    Finance
    08:38

    Italy to host opening ceremony for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

    Sports
    All News Feed