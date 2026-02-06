EBRD allocates over 80M euros for projects in Azerbaijan in 2025

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) committed 81 million euros to finance 10 projects in Azerbaijan in 2025, Report informs referring to the EBRD.

As of December 31, 2025, the bank's current loan portfolio for projects in Azerbaijan was estimated at 906 million euros, 40% of which was in the private sector.

At present, 36 projects are active.

According to the EBRD, the majority of the current portfolio – 90% (812 million euros) – includes financing for sustainable infrastructure development, 7% (64 million euros) is in financial institutions, and another 3% (30 million euros) is in the corporate sector.

Overall, the EBRD has invested 3.648 billion euros in 201 projects in Azerbaijan.

The bank's operating assets in the country as of December 31, 2025, amounted to 695 million euros.

In 2024, the EBRD provided the country with loans totaling 199 million euros to finance eight projects, which is 27.56% (43 million euros) more than in the previous year.