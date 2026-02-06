Trump offers NY tunnel funding if Penn Station, Dulles Airport bear his name

US President Donald Trump told Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer last month that he was finally prepared to drop his freeze on billions of dollars in funding for a major New York infrastructure project, Report informs via CNN.

But there was a condition: In exchange for the money, Schumer had to agree to rename New York's Penn Station and Washington's Dulles International Airport after Trump.

The startling offer, which was described by two people familiar with the conversation, was swiftly rejected by Schumer, who told the president he didn't have the power to deliver on such an unorthodox request.

In the weeks since, Trump has continued to withhold the more than $16 billion earmarked for the long-planned Gateway project connecting New York and New Jersey through a new rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River.