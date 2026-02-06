Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    • 06 February, 2026
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.02.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    67.91

    - 0.09

    7.06

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    63.66

    - 0.11

    6.24

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,843.00

    - 61.20

    501.90

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,908.72

    - 592.58

    845.43

    S&P 500

    6,798.40

    - 84.32

    - 47.10

    Nasdaq

    22,540.59

    - 363.99

    - 701.40

    Nikkei

    54,061.92

    310.39

    3,722.44

    Dax

    24,491.06

    - 111.98

    0.65

    FTSE 100

    10,309.22

    - 93.12

    377.84

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,238.17

    - 23.99

    88.67

    Shanghai Composite

    4,076.69

    - 25.83

    107.85

    Bist 100

    13,589.14

    - 302.07

    2,327.62

    RTS

    1,126.36

    - 10.81

    12.23

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1794

    0.0004

    0.0049

    USD/GBP

    1.3558

    - 0.0070

    0.0085

    JPY/USD

    156.6600

    - 0.1900

    0.2100

    RUB/USD

    76.7395

    0.1926

    - 2.0105

    TRY/USD

    43.6143

    0.0788

    0.6581

    CNY/USD

    6.9398

    -0.0052

    - 0.0492
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (06.02.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (06.02.2026)

