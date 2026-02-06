Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.02.2026)
Finance
- 06 February, 2026
- 09:25
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
67.91
|
- 0.09
|
7.06
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
63.66
|
- 0.11
|
6.24
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,843.00
|
- 61.20
|
501.90
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,908.72
|
- 592.58
|
845.43
|
S&P 500
|
6,798.40
|
- 84.32
|
- 47.10
|
Nasdaq
|
22,540.59
|
- 363.99
|
- 701.40
|
Nikkei
|
54,061.92
|
310.39
|
3,722.44
|
Dax
|
24,491.06
|
- 111.98
|
0.65
|
FTSE 100
|
10,309.22
|
- 93.12
|
377.84
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,238.17
|
- 23.99
|
88.67
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,076.69
|
- 25.83
|
107.85
|
Bist 100
|
13,589.14
|
- 302.07
|
2,327.62
|
RTS
|
1,126.36
|
- 10.81
|
12.23
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1794
|
0.0004
|
0.0049
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3558
|
- 0.0070
|
0.0085
|
JPY/USD
|
156.6600
|
- 0.1900
|
0.2100
|
RUB/USD
|
76.7395
|
0.1926
|
- 2.0105
|
TRY/USD
|
43.6143
|
0.0788
|
0.6581
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9398
|
-0.0052
|
- 0.0492
Latest News
10:15
Azerbaijan, Netherlands discuss development of bilateral cooperationForeign policy
10:00
Three years pass since devastating earthquakes in TürkiyeRegion
09:53
US Vice President JD Vance to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan on Feb. 9–10Region
09:52
Azeri Light crude drops to $69.77 per barrelEnergy
09:36
CBA currency exchange rates (06.02.2026)Finance
09:25
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.02.2026)Finance
09:15
Trump offers NY tunnel funding if Penn Station, Dulles Airport bear his nameOther countries
08:50
EBRD allocates over 80M euros for projects in Azerbaijan in 2025Finance
08:38