Nikkei: Japan interested in transport routes through South Caucasus

Transport routes passing through the South Caucasus could bring benefits not only to the countries of the region, but also to Japan, as stated in the analytical article by the Japanese publication Nikkei devoted to promising Eurasian transport corridors.

According to Report, the article notes that one of the key routes in the region is the Middle Corridor - the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), the development of which has also attracted interest from Tokyo.

"Japan also has high expectations. In December 2025, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met with the leaders of five Central Asian countries and announced that Japan would support the development of the route," the article emphasizes.

The authors note that the government of Azerbaijan, through whose territory the TITR passes, views the southern branch of the route as an important complement to existing transport links.

Overall, Nikkei points out that the South Caucasus region is attracting attention as a major transport hub that can be described as a "modern Silk Road" connecting Europe and Asia.

In addition to the Middle Corridor, the Japanese publication also draws attention to the prospects of the TRIPP project - the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity."

"The development of the route will also bring great benefits to Armenia. Armenia is surrounded by Azerbaijan and its sister state, Türkiye, and has faced significant trade restrictions.," the article states.