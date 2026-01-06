Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Leyla Aliyeva holds talks with Omani crown prince in Muscat

    Foreign policy
    • 06 January, 2026
    • 14:59
    Leyla Aliyeva holds talks with Omani crown prince in Muscat

    Leyla Aliyeva met with Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, the Crown Prince and Minister of Culture, Sports, and Youth of the Sultanate of Oman, as part of her visit to the country, Report informs.

    During the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva spoke about Azerbaijan's consistent state initiatives to preserve and promote culture and historical heritage, as well as policies related to youth and sports.

    The Crown Prince expressed Oman's interest in further developing cooperation with Azerbaijan.

    Both sides expressed satisfaction with the high level of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Oman and voiced confidence that these relations will continue to expand in the future.

    Leyla Aliyeva Theyazin bin Haitham Oman Azerbaijan
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyeva Maskatda Omanın Vəliəhdi ilə görüşüb
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева встретилась в Маскате с наследным принцем Омана

    Latest News

    15:50

    Several countries' Chiefs of Staff discuss security guarantees for Ukraine

    Other countries
    15:32
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva meets head of Oman's SME Development Authority

    Foreign policy
    15:16
    Photo

    ASCO's Murovdağ vessel undergoes major repairs

    Infrastructure
    15:12

    Azerbaijan-Jordan Executive Cooperation Program approved

    Foreign policy
    14:59
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva holds talks with Omani crown prince in Muscat

    Foreign policy
    14:58

    Nikkei: Japan interested in transport routes through South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    14:53
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat

    Foreign policy
    14:42

    Azerbaijan reduces spending on leather imports from Türkiye by nearly 26%

    Business
    14:40
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva reviews tourism development projects in Muscat

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed