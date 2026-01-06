Leyla Aliyeva holds talks with Omani crown prince in Muscat
Foreign policy
- 06 January, 2026
- 14:59
Leyla Aliyeva met with Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, the Crown Prince and Minister of Culture, Sports, and Youth of the Sultanate of Oman, as part of her visit to the country, Report informs.
During the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva spoke about Azerbaijan's consistent state initiatives to preserve and promote culture and historical heritage, as well as policies related to youth and sports.
The Crown Prince expressed Oman's interest in further developing cooperation with Azerbaijan.
Both sides expressed satisfaction with the high level of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Oman and voiced confidence that these relations will continue to expand in the future.
