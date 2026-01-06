Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Azerbaijan reduces spending on leather imports from Türkiye by nearly 26%

    Business
    • 06 January, 2026
    • 14:42
    Azerbaijan reduces spending on leather imports from Türkiye by nearly 26%

    In 2025, Azerbaijan imported leather and leather products from Türkiye worth $12.31 million, representing a 25.7% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the Türkiye Exporters Assembly.

    In December, Türkiye exported leather and leather products to Azerbaijan worth $775,000, which is a decrease of 36.7% compared to the corresponding period last year.

    Last year, Türkiye's total leather and related product exports fell by 5.3% YoY to $1.445 billion, while in December alone exports dropped by 8.7% to $100.44 million.

    The largest importers of Turkish leather and leather products were Germany with $110.614 million (down 11.6% YoY), Italy with $96.749 million (down 2.8% YoY), and Iraq with $94.908 million (down 8.8% YoY).

    Azerbaijan leather imports Turkiye Türkiye Exporters Assembly
    Azərbaycan Türkiyədən dəri idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 26 %-ə yaxın azaldıb

    Latest News

    15:50

    Several countries' Chiefs of Staff discuss security guarantees for Ukraine

    Other countries
    15:32
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva meets head of Oman's SME Development Authority

    Foreign policy
    15:16
    Photo

    ASCO's Murovdağ vessel undergoes major repairs

    Infrastructure
    15:12

    Azerbaijan-Jordan Executive Cooperation Program approved

    Foreign policy
    14:59
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva holds talks with Omani crown prince in Muscat

    Foreign policy
    14:58

    Nikkei: Japan interested in transport routes through South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    14:53
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat

    Foreign policy
    14:42

    Azerbaijan reduces spending on leather imports from Türkiye by nearly 26%

    Business
    14:40
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva reviews tourism development projects in Muscat

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed