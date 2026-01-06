Azerbaijan reduces spending on leather imports from Türkiye by nearly 26%
- 06 January, 2026
- 14:42
In 2025, Azerbaijan imported leather and leather products from Türkiye worth $12.31 million, representing a 25.7% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the Türkiye Exporters Assembly.
In December, Türkiye exported leather and leather products to Azerbaijan worth $775,000, which is a decrease of 36.7% compared to the corresponding period last year.
Last year, Türkiye's total leather and related product exports fell by 5.3% YoY to $1.445 billion, while in December alone exports dropped by 8.7% to $100.44 million.
The largest importers of Turkish leather and leather products were Germany with $110.614 million (down 11.6% YoY), Italy with $96.749 million (down 2.8% YoY), and Iraq with $94.908 million (down 8.8% YoY).
