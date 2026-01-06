Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Leyla Aliyeva visits Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat

    Foreign policy
    • 06 January, 2026
    • 14:53
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat

    During her visit to Muscat, Oman, Leyla Aliyeva toured the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque.

    According to Report, the mosque was built on the initiative of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said and opened in 2001. It is considered one of the country's most magnificent religious and architectural landmarks.

    The mosque, which can accommodate around 20,000 worshippers, has become a symbol of Muscat's architecture.

    Leyla Aliyeva Oman Muscat Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque.
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyeva Maskatda Sultan Qabus Böyük Məscidini ziyarət edib
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева посетила Большую мечеть Султана Кабуса в Маскате

    Latest News

    15:50

    Several countries' Chiefs of Staff discuss security guarantees for Ukraine

    Other countries
    15:32
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva meets head of Oman's SME Development Authority

    Foreign policy
    15:16
    Photo

    ASCO's Murovdağ vessel undergoes major repairs

    Infrastructure
    15:12

    Azerbaijan-Jordan Executive Cooperation Program approved

    Foreign policy
    14:59
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva holds talks with Omani crown prince in Muscat

    Foreign policy
    14:58

    Nikkei: Japan interested in transport routes through South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    14:53
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat

    Foreign policy
    14:42

    Azerbaijan reduces spending on leather imports from Türkiye by nearly 26%

    Business
    14:40
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva reviews tourism development projects in Muscat

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed