Leyla Aliyeva visits Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat
Foreign policy
- 06 January, 2026
- 14:53
During her visit to Muscat, Oman, Leyla Aliyeva toured the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque.
According to Report, the mosque was built on the initiative of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said and opened in 2001. It is considered one of the country's most magnificent religious and architectural landmarks.
The mosque, which can accommodate around 20,000 worshippers, has become a symbol of Muscat's architecture.
