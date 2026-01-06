Azerbaijan-Jordan Executive Cooperation Program approved
Foreign policy
- 06 January, 2026
- 15:12
The Executive Cooperation Program between Azerbaijan and Jordan for 2025-2027 in the fields of science and education, culture and art, youth and sports, archaeology, healthcare and media has been approved.
According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree in this regard.
The document was signed in Baku on November 27, 2025.
