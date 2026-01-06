Update on criminal case related to Azerbaijanis shot in Kyiv

The current status of the criminal case regarding the shooting of Azerbaijani citizens, Rahimov Farman and his son Rahimov Ismayil, last August by local resident Ivanenko Oleksandr Volodymyrovich in Kyiv, Ukraine, has been clarified, including rumors about the perpetrator being sent to the front line instead of facing responsibility, Report informs.

Dmytro Prokudin, the head of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's office handling the criminal case, told Report that the news about the perpetrator being sent to the front line is not true.

He noted that the individual is currently in pre-trial detention and his trial is ongoing:

"The indictment under Part 2 of Article 115 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code on charges of attempted premeditated murder, premeditated murder of two persons, as well as illegal handling of weapons, has been sent to the Fastiv City-Raion Court of Kyiv Oblast. A preliminary court hearing has already been held, and as a result, the preventive measure of detention for the accused has been extended until January 25, 2026."

Prokudin added that during the first court session, the procedure for examining evidence was established, particularly the examination of written evidence and ensuring the questioning of witnesses, victims, and the accused.

"The next court hearing is scheduled for January 22, 2026. Thus, the criminal case is at the trial stage, the accused remains in custody, and claims about him supposedly being sent to the front line are groundless and have no confirmation," the prosecutor added.

On August 31, 2025, during daylight hours in the city of Fastiv in Kyiv Oblast, a person approached Farman Rahimov and his son Ismayil, who were engaged in fruit and vegetable trading on the street, and argued about prices. As a result of the dispute, Ivanenko Oleksandr Volodymyrovich opened fire on the father and son with a weapon he was carrying. Consequently, the son was killed, and the father was seriously injured.