First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official social media accounts on the occasion of December 31 – the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.

According to Report, the post reads: "May the unity and solidarity of the Azerbaijani people, and the peace and tranquility in our country be eternal! May the New Year bring health, love, joy and happiness to every family! Happy World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and Happy New Year!".