    Embassy of Netherlands in Baku congratulates Azerbaijanis on Solidarity Day

    The Embassy of the Netherlands in Baku has congratulated Azerbaijan on December 31 - the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, and the New Year.

    According to Report, the congratulatory message was published on the embassy's page on the social media platform X.

    Niderland səfirliyi Azərbaycan xalqını təbrik edib
    Посольство Нидерландов в Баку поздравило азербайджанцев с Днем солидарности

