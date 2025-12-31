Embassy of Netherlands in Baku congratulates Azerbaijanis on Solidarity Day
- 31 December, 2025
- 10:31
The Embassy of the Netherlands in Baku has congratulated Azerbaijan on December 31 - the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, and the New Year.
According to Report, the congratulatory message was published on the embassy's page on the social media platform X.
✨ The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the Republic of Azerbaijan extends its best wishes for a happy, prosperous, and peaceful New Year and congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on the Day of Solidarity of Azerbaijanis Worldwide. pic.twitter.com/vsTwOMURqK— Netherlands in Azerbaijan (@NLinAzerbaijan) December 31, 2025
