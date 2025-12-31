Ambassador of Israel congratulates Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 31 December, 2025
- 09:38
Friendship and brotherly relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Israel will always remain strong, Israel"s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ronen Krausz, said.
According to Report, in a video message delivered in the Azerbaijani language and published on his account on the social media platform X, the ambassador congratulated Azerbaijan on the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day.
"I wholeheartedly congratulate the entire Azerbaijani people on the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day. I wish you continued unity, prosperity, and peace. The friendship and brotherly relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Israel will always remain strong," the ambassador said.
