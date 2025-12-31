Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shares post on occasion of holidays

    Foreign policy
    • 31 December, 2025
    • 09:03
    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shares post on occasion of holidays

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated compatriots on December 31 - the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, and the New Year.

    According to Report, the corresponding post was published on the ministry's account on the social network X.

    "We sincerely congratulate our compatriots on December 31 - the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, which symbolizes the unity and solidarity of our people, and on the upcoming New Year. We wish our state and people prosperity, stability, and new achievements. Happy holidays!" the post says.

    AzerbaijaniMFA World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day New Year
    XİN-dən Dünya Azərbaycanlılarının Həmrəyliyi Günü və Yeni il münasibətilə təbrik
    МИД Азербайджана поделился публикацией по случаю праздников

    Latest News

    09:44

    UN Office in Baku congratulates Azerbaijani people

    Foreign policy
    09:41

    Azerbaijani oil price edges up slightly

    Energy
    09:38

    Ambassador of Israel congratulates Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    09:09

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year

    Domestic policy
    09:06
    Photo

    Four injured in overnight Russian shelling of Odesa; homes and cars set ablaze

    Other countries
    09:03

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shares post on occasion of holidays

    Foreign policy
    08:55

    President Ilham Aliyev makes post on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year

    Domestic policy
    00:00

    Today marks World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day

    Domestic policy
    20:58

    Declan Rice likely to miss Arsenal-Aston Villa due to knee injury

    Football
    All News Feed