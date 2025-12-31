Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shares post on occasion of holidays
Foreign policy
- 31 December, 2025
- 09:03
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated compatriots on December 31 - the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, and the New Year.
According to Report, the corresponding post was published on the ministry's account on the social network X.
"We sincerely congratulate our compatriots on December 31 - the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, which symbolizes the unity and solidarity of our people, and on the upcoming New Year. We wish our state and people prosperity, stability, and new achievements. Happy holidays!" the post says.
