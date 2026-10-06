Trump approves firing-squad execution of 2009 Fort Hood shooter

US President Donald Trump has approved the execution by firing squad of Nidal Hasan, an American of Palestinian descent and a military psychiatrist who killed 13 people and wounded 32 others in a 2009 shooting at Fort Hood, Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs Sean Parnell said, Report informs.

"Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has recommended - and President Donald J. Trump has approved - death by US Army firing squad for convicted terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan, the jihadist who opened fire on unarmed American soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009," Parnell wrote on X.

It was the deadliest shooting of its kind ever carried out at a US military base. Hasan was shot several times while being apprehended in November 2009 and was left paralyzed from the waist down. In August 2013, a military jury unanimously sentenced him to death. The trial was held at Fort Hood. Hasan represented himself and made no attempt to establish his innocence.