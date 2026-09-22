Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Trump announces buildup of US ammunition stockpiles

    Other countries
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 16:38
    Trump announces buildup of US ammunition stockpiles

    US President Donald Trump has stated that the United States possesses significant stockpiles of ammunition and is ramping up production, Report informs.

    "The cowards and traitors would love to say the United States is low on munitions. It's not true. We have more munitions than we could ever possibly think of using, and are building them up now at levels we have never seen before," he wrote on Truth Social.

    Donald Trump Stockpiles United States of America
    Tramp ABŞ-də döyüş sursatı istehsalının artırıldığını bəyan edib
    Трамп заявил о наращивании запасов боеприпасов в США

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