Trump announces buildup of US ammunition stockpiles
Other countries
- 22 September, 2026
- 16:38
US President Donald Trump has stated that the United States possesses significant stockpiles of ammunition and is ramping up production, Report informs.
"The cowards and traitors would love to say the United States is low on munitions. It's not true. We have more munitions than we could ever possibly think of using, and are building them up now at levels we have never seen before," he wrote on Truth Social.
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