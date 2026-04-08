Trump announces 2-week Iran ceasefire

US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran tonight - hours after he'd threatened "a whole civilization will die tonight" and about 90 minutes before a deadline he set for Tehran to reach an agreement with the US, Report informs.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier in the day, Trump had warned on social media that "a whole civilization will die tonight" if there was no deal between the two warring countries.

According to him, the US "received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believes it is a workable basis on which to negotiate."