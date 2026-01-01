Trump and Netanyahu discussed possible strikes on Iran in 2026 — Axios

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the possibility of new strikes on Iran in 2026 at a meeting in Florida on December 29, the Axios portal noted referring to an US official, Report informs.

According to the official, Trump would likely support such strikes if the US finds that Iran is taking concrete steps to restore its nuclear program.

The publication clarified that Trump and Netanyahu did not reach specific agreements regarding the timing of possible new strikes by the US and Israel, or the criteria for their implementation.

According to the portal, Netanyahu also agreed to move forward with the second phase of Trump's peace plan for the Gaza Strip at the aforementioned meeting at the American leader's Mar-a-Lago estate.

As the publication clarifies, Trump promised Netanyahu that he would allow Israel to use military force against Hamas if it fails to comply with the agreement and begin disarmament.