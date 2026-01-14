Trump advises US citizens to leave Iran

US President Donald Trump said he hasn't yet been able to get a firm grasp of how many protesters have been killed in Iran as he advised Americans who remain in the country to leave, Report informs via CNN.

"I would say it's not a bad idea to get out," Trump said when questioned whether US citizens or citizens of US allies should leave Iran.

The president declined to expand on his earlier message that help was on the way to the protesters.

"You're going to have to figure that one out," he said while speaking to reporters on a Ford factory floor in Michigan where F-150 trucks are assembled.

He said the death toll of the protests in Iran was unclear.

"Nobody's been able to give me an accurate number," he said. "I have heard numbers from - everything's a lot, one is a lot - but I've heard numbers much lower, and I've heard numbers much higher. We'll be knowing. We're probably going to find out over the next 24 hours."