    Trump accuses Pakistan of granting asylum to terrorists

    US President emphasized that Islamabad’s policy causes a threat© AFP

    Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that Pakistan grants asylum to terrorists.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    “Pakistan often grants asylum to agents of chaos, violence and terror,” the American leader said.

    Trump also highlighted that Islamabad’s policy causes a threat, as Pakistan and India are “the states that have nuclear weapons; their relations may grow into a conflict”.

    The President recalled that in the past, Pakistan was a valuable partner for the United States; servicemen of both countries fought against common enemies. 

