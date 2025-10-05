Traffic accident kills 5 in China's Hubei
- 05 October, 2025
- 09:20
A traffic accident on Saturday resulted in five deaths and eight injuries in central China's Hubei Province, local police said on Sunday, Report informs via Xinhua.
The accident occurred around 5 p.m. in Wangying Township, Lichuan City. Preliminary investigations show that the driver, a 54-year-old woman surnamed Xiong, mistook the accelerator for the brake.
Xiong has been detained, with drunk or drug driving ruled out. The injured are not in life-threatening condition.
