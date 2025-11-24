Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    3 killed in suicide attack on paramilitary headquarters in Pakistan

    Other countries
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 09:00
    3 killed in suicide attack on paramilitary headquarters in Pakistan

    Suicide bombers targeted a paramilitary headquarters in Pakistan's Peshawar, the Dawn newspaper noted, citing sources, Report informs.

    According to them, local police killed two gunmen in return fire.

    Three people were killed in the attack, Reuters noted.

    Pakistan suicide attack police officers
    Pakistanda partlayış nəticəsində 12 nəfər ölüb - YENİLƏNİB
    В Пакистане из-за взрыва у офиса полиции погибли 12 человек - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    16:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss development of parliamentary relations

    Milli Majlis
    16:39

    BP releases new digital English learning content for schoolchildren

    Education and science
    16:27

    Georgia assumes PABSEC chair

    Region
    16:20
    Photo

    Baku hosts "Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan NGO Cooperation Forum" panel

    Foreign policy
    16:13

    232 landmines neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated lands over past week

    Incident
    16:08

    Speaker: Georgia supports efforts for lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

    Region
    16:04

    IGB operator seeks US funding to accelerate FID

    Energy
    15:58

    Kazakh rep: Co-op among Turkic states' NGOs brings significant achievements

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Omani envoy: Azerbaijan's policy toward Arab world should be commended

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed