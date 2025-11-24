3 killed in suicide attack on paramilitary headquarters in Pakistan
Other countries
- 24 November, 2025
- 09:00
Suicide bombers targeted a paramilitary headquarters in Pakistan's Peshawar, the Dawn newspaper noted, citing sources, Report informs.
According to them, local police killed two gunmen in return fire.
Three people were killed in the attack, Reuters noted.
