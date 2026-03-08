Pakistan Senate chairman condemns Iran"s drone attacks on Azerbaijan

The Chairman of the Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, has held a phone conversation with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova.

According to the press and public relations department of the National Assembly, which provided the information to Report News Agency, the sides discussed ongoing developments in the region.

During the call, Gilani expressed concern over drone attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against Azerbaijan and condemned the attacks. He stated that Pakistan has always stood by Azerbaijan.

Gafarova expressed her gratitude for the support and solidarity shown.

The sides also exchanged views on further deepening cooperation between parliaments amid the tense processes currently taking place in the world.