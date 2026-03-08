Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Pakistan Senate chairman condemns Iran"s drone attacks on Azerbaijan

    Milli Majlis
    • 08 March, 2026
    • 14:04
    Pakistan Senate chairman condemns Irans drone attacks on Azerbaijan

    The Chairman of the Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, has held a phone conversation with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova.

    According to the press and public relations department of the National Assembly, which provided the information to Report News Agency, the sides discussed ongoing developments in the region.

    During the call, Gilani expressed concern over drone attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against Azerbaijan and condemned the attacks. He stated that Pakistan has always stood by Azerbaijan.

    Gafarova expressed her gratitude for the support and solidarity shown.

    The sides also exchanged views on further deepening cooperation between parliaments amid the tense processes currently taking place in the world.

    Pakistan Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport Sahiba Gafarova
    Pakistan Senatının sədri İranın Azərbaycana dron hücumlarından narahatlığını ifadə edib
    Спикер Сената Пакистана выразил беспокойство в связи с атаками иранских БПЛА на Азербайджан

    Latest News

    15:19
    Photo

    Festive spirit fills Baku streets on International Women's Day - PHOTOS

    Domestic policy
    14:43

    NYT: First week of military operations in Iran cost US $6B

    Other countries
    14:25

    Red Crescent: More than 9,600 civilian objects damaged in airstrikes on Iran

    Region
    14:04

    Pakistan Senate chairman condemns Iran"s drone attacks on Azerbaijan

    Milli Majlis
    13:47
    Photo

    Nearly 1,900 people evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan amid US–Israel operation

    Domestic policy
    13:30

    Iran strikes US helicopter base in Kuwait

    Region
    13:19

    NYT: Iran may still have access to enriched uranium at site bombed by US last year

    Other countries
    12:51

    Four US bombers land at RAF base in UK after warning of surge in strikes on Iran

    Milli Majlis
    12:38

    UN Secretary-General: Gender equality is one of driving forces of sustainable development

    Other countries
    All News Feed