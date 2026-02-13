Three injured in 4.5-magnitude quake in Afghanistan
Other countries
- 13 February, 2026
- 11:21
Three people were injured when a moderate earthquake shook parts of northern Afghanistan early Friday, causing panicked residents to leap from buildings, health officials said, Report informs via Xinhua.
The 4.5-magnitude tremor struck at 02:42 local time, with the epicenter in the Khulm district of Samangan province, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake was felt in adjoining Balkh, Samangan, Faryab, Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces.
No further details on casualties or structural damage were immediately available.
Latest News
12:15
Ambassador: Agreement for supply of Russian gas to Iran being preparedEnergy
12:06
Energy efficiency cuts costs for municipalities, says EU envoy to BakuEnergy
12:04
Azerconnect Group joins "mygov" platformICT
11:52
Photo
Azerbaijani civil society representatives arrive in Armenia via demarcated land border sectionRegion
11:46
LeBron James nabs another NBA milestone with triple-double in Lakers winTeam sports
11:44
EU backs Azerbaijani municipalities on climate actionEnergy
11:33
Kazakhstan to launch $3.5 billion worth of new projects in 2026Region
11:26
Shooting at South Carolina State University residence complex kills 2 and wounds 1Other countries
11:21