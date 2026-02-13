Three injured in 4.5-magnitude quake in Afghanistan

Three people were injured when a moderate earthquake shook parts of northern Afghanistan early Friday, causing panicked residents to leap from buildings, health officials said, Report informs via Xinhua.

The 4.5-magnitude tremor struck at 02:42 local time, with the epicenter in the Khulm district of Samangan province, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake was felt in adjoining Balkh, Samangan, Faryab, Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces.

No further details on casualties or structural damage were immediately available.