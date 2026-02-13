Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Three injured in 4.5-magnitude quake in Afghanistan

    Other countries
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 11:21
    Three injured in 4.5-magnitude quake in Afghanistan

    Three people were injured when a moderate earthquake shook parts of northern Afghanistan early Friday, causing panicked residents to leap from buildings, health officials said, Report informs via Xinhua.

    The 4.5-magnitude tremor struck at 02:42 local time, with the epicenter in the Khulm district of Samangan province, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake was felt in adjoining Balkh, Samangan, Faryab, Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces.

    No further details on casualties or structural damage were immediately available.

    Afghanistan earthquake
    Əfqanıstanda zəlzələ nəticəsində üç nəfər yaralanıb
    В Афганистане в результате землетрясения пострадали три человека

    Latest News

    12:15

    Ambassador: Agreement for supply of Russian gas to Iran being prepared

    Energy
    12:06

    Energy efficiency cuts costs for municipalities, says EU envoy to Baku

    Energy
    12:04

    Azerconnect Group joins "mygov" platform

    ICT
    11:52
    Photo

    Azerbaijani civil society representatives arrive in Armenia via demarcated land border section

    Region
    11:46

    LeBron James nabs another NBA milestone with triple-double in Lakers win

    Team sports
    11:44

    EU backs Azerbaijani municipalities on climate action

    Energy
    11:33

    Kazakhstan to launch $3.5 billion worth of new projects in 2026

    Region
    11:26

    Shooting at South Carolina State University residence complex kills 2 and wounds 1

    Other countries
    11:21

    Three injured in 4.5-magnitude quake in Afghanistan

    Other countries
    All News Feed