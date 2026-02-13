Ambassador: Agreement for supply of Russian gas to Iran being prepared

A contract for the supply of Russian gas to Iran is being prepared, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told journalists in Russia's Astrakhan, Report informs via Interfax.

"We are preparing the contract. There are no problems on the Iranian side. We have already held negotiations with high-ranking Russian government officials. If we sign this contract, then we can begin implementing this project. Regarding the technical issues, the project's implementation-pipelines (construction) and so on-will probably take two to three years," he said.

Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov stated in April 2025 that the first stage of Russian gas supplies to Iran via the existing infrastructure may amount to up to 1.8 billion cubic meters per year. It was earlier suggested that supplies may begin as early as 2025. The supply potential is estimated at 55 billion cubic meters per year.