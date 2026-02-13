Speaker Gafarova: US VP's visit to Azerbaijan holds historic significance

The visit of US Vice President JD Vance to Azerbaijan is of historic importance, Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), Sahiba Gafarova, stated during today's plenary meeting of the parliament, Report informs.

"This visit marks the opening of a new stage in relations between the two countries. Such visits lay a strong foundation for deepening US–Azerbaijan cooperation across many areas. The Charter signed between the two nations reflects collaboration in multiple fields," the speaker noted.

Gafarova added that amid ongoing regional changes, Azerbaijan is guided by the principle of partnership: "We hail the role of US President Donald Trump in advancing peace with Armenia."

She emphasized that cooperation between the two countries serves the interests of a wider region.

On February 10, US Vice President JD Vance paid a visit to Azerbaijan.