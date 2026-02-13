Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Speaker Gafarova: US VP's visit to Azerbaijan holds historic significance

    Foreign policy
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 12:22
    Speaker Gafarova: US VP's visit to Azerbaijan holds historic significance

    The visit of US Vice President JD Vance to Azerbaijan is of historic importance, Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), Sahiba Gafarova, stated during today's plenary meeting of the parliament, Report informs.

    "This visit marks the opening of a new stage in relations between the two countries. Such visits lay a strong foundation for deepening US–Azerbaijan cooperation across many areas. The Charter signed between the two nations reflects collaboration in multiple fields," the speaker noted.

    Gafarova added that amid ongoing regional changes, Azerbaijan is guided by the principle of partnership: "We hail the role of US President Donald Trump in advancing peace with Armenia."

    She emphasized that cooperation between the two countries serves the interests of a wider region.

    On February 10, US Vice President JD Vance paid a visit to Azerbaijan.

    Sahiba Gafarova JD Vance visit Milli Majlis plenary meeting
    Sahibə Qafarova: ABŞ-nin Vitse-prezidentinin Azərbaycana səfəri tarixi əhəmiyyətə malikdir
    Сахиба Гафарова: Визит вице-президента США в Азербайджан имеет историческое значение

    Latest News

    13:40

    EU to provide €5 million for municipal projects in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    13:36

    Polish border guards detain 8 people from Belarus for smuggling

    Other countries
    13:25

    Ukrainian ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for its support, supply of generators

    Foreign policy
    13:23

    EU plans Energy Days in Azerbaijan under Covenant of Mayors initiative

    Energy
    13:12

    Ritter: No discussions on extending EU mission's mandate in Armenia

    Region
    13:06

    Police in France detain 9 people in suspected massive Louvre ticket fraud scheme

    Other countries
    13:04

    Azerbaijani parliament adopts new rules for tax registration of non-residents in e-commerce

    Finance
    12:56

    Energy efficiency key to Azerbaijan's sustainable dev't agenda

    Energy
    12:50

    Azerbaijan, UN mull co-op in intercultural dialogue

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed