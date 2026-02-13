Energy efficiency cuts costs for municipalities, says EU envoy to Baku

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    13 February, 2026
    Energy efficiency reduces municipal spending, strengthens energy security and lowers household energy bills, the European Union Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marijana Kujundžić said at an event dedicated to the Covenant of Mayors – East initiative, Report informs.

    According to the ambassador, the energy sector remains the largest source of emissions, but also represents the greatest opportunity for change. She noted that key priorities include improving energy efficiency in public buildings, schools, hospitals and residential properties, as well as promoting renewable energy such as solar and wind in municipal infrastructure and reducing energy losses in local distribution systems.

    Kujundžić stressed that energy efficiency is not only a climate solution. It also helps municipalities cut expenditures, enhances energy security and decreases energy costs for households. Buildings, another priority area of the program, account for a significant share of urban energy consumption.

    She highlighted that thermal insulation and renovation of old buildings, energy-saving lighting and heating systems, smart urban planning and well-designed buildings that reduce energy demand can significantly improve comfort, health and quality of life, particularly for vulnerable groups.

    The ambassador also pointed out that transport emissions are rising due to urban growth and increased vehicle use. She said that upgrading public transport systems, promoting pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, and supporting electric and low-emission vehicles would lead to cleaner air, less pollution, healthier cities and reduced congestion.

    Mariyana Kuyundziç: "Enerji səmərəliliyi bələdiyyələrin xərclərini azaldır"

