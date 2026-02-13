Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Azerconnect Group joins "mygov" platform

    ICT
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 12:04
    Azerconnect Group joins mygov platform

    Azerconnect Group continues to implement digital solutions that streamline service delivery for citizens, making it more convenient, flexible and accessible. In line with this approach, Azerconnect Group becomes the first private telecom company to join "mygov" digital government platform.

    With this innovation, citizens can now submit official applications to Azerconnect Group digitally via the "mygov" platform and receive official letters issued by the company in an electronic environment. The platform increases the efficiency of correspondence processes and enables real-time tracking of application execution status. This, in turn, will help reduce the use of paper and minimize time and resource losses.

    The "mygov," provided by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, is Azerbaijan"s digital government platform. Acting as a bridge between the government and citizens, the platform provides digital access to essential documents and state services.

    About Azerconnect Group

    As a company operating in the dynamically developing ICT and high technologies fields of our country, Azerconnect Group delivers advanced solutions, including Mobile, Internet, and International leased lines provisioning, alongside cutting-edge digital services in FinTech, AdTech, and Media/TV. Azerconnect Group is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries.

