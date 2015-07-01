 Top
    Close photo mode

    US, Cuba restore constant presence of diplomatic representatives after 54 years

    The US trade embargo operated against Cuba for half a century

    Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ The USA and Cuba restored constant presence of their diplomatic representatives in Washington and Havana respectively after 54 years, for the first time since 1961. 

    Report informs citing BBC, the US trade embargo operated against Cuba for half a century.

    Relations between the countries have come to naught after the revolution on the Caribbean island, which led to the government of Fidel Castro.

    Late last year, the administration of Barack Obama and Raul Castro announced the normalization of bilateral relations.

    In April, the US President decided to exclude Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi